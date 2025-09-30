‘Student sacrificed for Cong’s commission': JDS blames govt after pothole tragedy in Bengaluru

The tragic death of a 22-year-old student in Bengaluru has sparked a political storm in Karnataka, with the Janata Dal (Secular) launching a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government over the city’s deteriorating road conditions. The incident of a student's death in Bengaluru due to a pothole highlights urgent calls for accountability and better infrastructure in the city. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Dhanashree, the victim, lost her life near Budigere Cross when a tipper truck ran over her as she attempted to avoid a pothole. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Avalahalli Traffic Police Station, on the busy Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) Road. The truck driver fled the scene but has since been identified, and police say an arrest is imminent.

Reacting sharply to the incident, the JDS posted a strongly worded message on social media platform X, stating: “Student Sacrificed for Congress Commission's Arson!” The party accused the Congress government of prioritising kickbacks over public safety, blaming systemic corruption for the loss of life.

The Congress is already under fire as public anger grows over Bengaluru’s worsening infrastructure. Potholes across the city have become a major point of contention, with critics saying the situation reflects administrative apathy.

While State ministers have downplayed the crisis, arguing it’s been exaggerated and blaming the previous BJP government, opposition parties, BJP leaders, in particular, have intensified their criticism.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had earlier slammed the Congress regime, calling the repeated pothole-filling contracts a “scam.” He alleged that potholes have become a “golden goose” for the ruling party, a steady source of revenue disguised as public works.

Public money and trust are being looted under the guise of road repairs, Surya had said, urging Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take urgent steps to fix the city’s roads.