Bengaluru congestion tax explained: What it means for solo drivers

Bengaluru, long plagued by gridlocked roads and stale mobility models, is now weighing a bold new measure to curb traffic: a congestion tax on private vehicles entering densely trafficked areas. The fee would be deducted via FASTag, leveraging the existing infrastructure to streamline collection. (X/BengaluruPost)

In the city’s freshly announced 90-day action plan, the government has floated the idea of charging drivers, especially those in single-occupancy cars, when they pass through congested stretches like the Outer Ring Road (ORR) during peak hours.

Moneycontrol reported that the state is considering deducting this levy automatically via FASTag.

How the proposal would work Under the proposal, vehicles with only one occupant entering high-traffic zones like ORR may have to pay a congestion fee, while cars carrying two or more passengers would be exempt, Outlook Money reported. This is intended as both a deterrent against solo commuting and an incentive for carpooling.

The fee would be deducted via FASTag, leveraging the existing infrastructure to streamline collection, as outlined in the 90-day plan. According to the publiction, the concept is under discussion, not yet enforced. The report noted that the tax remains in the “consideration” stage, pending further feasibility and implementation planning.

This is not Bengaluru’s first brush with congestion tax ideas. As far back as 2023, a committee under Karnataka’s “Vision $1 Trillion Economy” had suggested instituting a congestion charge on vehicles entering the city during peak hours to reduce traffic and raise revenue. Moneycontrol explained that the earlier proposal would have applied across nine arterial entry roads: Bellary Road, Mysuru Road, Old Madras Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road, Mysore Road, Bannerghatta Road, Tumakuru Road, and Magadi Road.

What could improve Reduced traffic congestion along critical stretches such as ORR and busy arterial roads

Encouragement for shared travel (carpooling) and use of public transport

Additional revenue that could be earmarked for improving infrastructure or transit systems

Demand management: discouraging unnecessary car trips during peak periods

Experts warn Bengaluru is not yet equipped with a strong enough public transport network to absorb displaced private vehicle users. The New Indian Express reported mobility experts cautioning that the city’s mass transit, walkability, and bus connectivity are still underdeveloped.

Citizens argue that penalizing drivers without giving dependable alternatives is unfair. Some say it would burden those who have no choice but to use a car due to gaps in transit coverage.

Technical, legal, and administrative complexities: ensuring accurate vehicle tracking, determining boundaries for taxed zones, exemptions, and real-time enforcement, all are major tasks.

Political resistance is expected, especially from motorists, middle-class commuters, and those opposed to new levies in the absence of visible infrastructure gains.

If the proposal goes through, solo drivers entering designated congested zones during certain hours would incur an extra charge, automatically deducted via FASTag. The tax would shift commuting behavior (ideally increasing carpooling and transit usage)

Revenue generated is likely to be used for improving public transport and mobility infrastructure. The government would need to introduce clear boundaries, rules, exemptions, and robust enforcement mechanisms.

