Viral video of language dispute in Bengaluru ignites discussions on linguistic tolerance. Watch

The exact trigger for the argument is unclear, but the intensity of the exchange has drawn attention to a broader sentiment felt across parts of Karnataka , especially Bengaluru, regarding the perceived marginalisation of the Kannada language in everyday public spaces. The video’s caption reads: “Everyday there is a fight for Kannada & not sure why so much intolerance nowadays!”

According to the video, which lasts 25 seconds long, the confrontation appears to be taking place in front of a ticket counter in a public place. The woman in a burqa is seen insisting on speaking in Hindi, while the woman in a saree strongly pushes back, asserting her right to speak and be spoken to in Kannada.

A video circulating widely on social media has reignited discussions about the growing language divide in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru. The clip, which has garnered many views and sparked strong reactions online, shows two women, one wearing a saree and the other in a burqa, engaged in a loud public argument over the use of language.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman purchases premium furniture, wins ₹1 lakh refund after it arrives broken: Report

Social media users were quick to respond, with some expressing concern over the erosion of local linguistic identity, while others called for more mutual respect and linguistic tolerance in a multicultural city like Bengaluru.

“I disagree! It’s not intolerance or about language. People are frustrated and in some cases, have a bad mental health. The language is only a trigger and some people actively look to piss off others because they don’t have an outlet to remove their frustration. We would all be a lot happy if we were kind and understanding. I simply ignore, smile and move on. Because I won’t pause SPB singing and remove my earphone to spoil my mood over anything,” a user wrote.

ALSO READ | KSRTC hikes fares on Bengaluru-Mysuru route during Dasara festival

“It’s rage bait guys, don’t lose your minds over it. People fight everyday, don’t label it per your political leaning. Clearly both know Kannada & had some disagreement, one was probably losing the argument & used the language thing to intimidate but it didn’t work cuz the other knew Kannada as well,” another posted.