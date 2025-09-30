Edit Profile
    KSRTC hikes fares on Bengaluru-Mysuru route during Dasara festival

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:28 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Ahead of the Dasara festivities in Mysuru, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced on Monday that special fares will be applied on buses along the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, with hikes of 20 and 30 for express, non-stop, and premier services.

    KSRTC noted that the collection of special fares during Dasara has been a long-standing practice. (PTI)
    KSRTC noted that the collection of special fares during Dasara has been a long-standing practice, in effect for the past 20 years on specific days, to manage operational costs.

    The corporation explained that, according to a notification from the Government of Karnataka, fares for KSRTC services can be increased on special days, holidays, or other occasions.

    A KSRTC statement further clarified, “Since the special services are operated on these days as one-way traffic, and return journeys have fewer passengers, the operating cost is high due to special vehicles being brought from other divisions. Hence, fares are being increased.”

    The corporation confirmed that for the 2025 Dasara season, special fares will be in effect from September 26 to October 8, with increments of 20 and 30 for express, non-stop, and premier services, respectively.

