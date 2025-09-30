Bengaluru woman purchases premium furniture, wins ₹1 lakh refund after it arrives broken: Report

A Devanahalli resident in Bengaluru has won a legal battle against home décor brand Casa Gold after receiving a damaged piece of furniture worth ₹98,000. The Bangalore I Additional District Consumer Commission has ordered the Gurgaon-based company to refund the full amount with interest. The consumer commission ruled in the Bengaluru woman's favour, highlighting the company's poor service and responsibility for the mishandling of the product during delivery. (HT Archive)

In March 2024, Teresa Varman bought a black Kingsley Inlay Geometric Sideboard from Casa Gold’s website, paying the full amount upfront. However, the product arrived with visible cracks and damage, which she claimed worsened when delivery workers mishandled it, according to a report by The Times of India.

Despite repeated complaints via phone, email, and WhatsApp, the company allegedly offered no proper resolution. Instead of a refund or replacement, Varman was asked to get the furniture repaired locally, something she found unacceptable for a premium purchase.

Frustrated, she filed a formal complaint with the consumer commission in June 2024, accusing Casa Gold of poor service and mental harassment.

Casa Gold admitted the sale but argued that the item was custom-made and non-returnable. They also blamed third-party courier Ashu Couriers N Cargo for the damage, said the report. The company said it had initially offered a replacement, and when Varman declined, a refund was offered as a goodwill gesture. It further argued that its policies clearly stated that disputes should be resolved under Haryana jurisdiction.

However, the commission ruled that the delivery partner acted on behalf of Casa Gold, making the company responsible for the damage. It criticized the suggestion to use a local carpenter and found the company's service lacking.

On July 7, 2025, the commission ordered Casa Gold to refund ₹98,000 with 6 per cent interest from June 4, 2024, until payment is made. The company was also directed to pay ₹2,000 in legal costs.