Man kills pregnant wife for dowry, mutilates body to project it as accident

: In a gruesome incident, a man strangled his five-month pregnant wife, smashed her head and gouged out her one eye before placing the body on a roadside, nearly 100 metres from his house in a Gonda village under Nawabganj police station limits, to pose it as an accident on Tuesday night.

The accused planted her purse and belongings around the spot to project it as a real accident spot, but this trick did not last for long and the police arrested him within a few hours after the incident on Wednesday, confirmed senior police officials.

Gonda additional superintendent of police (ASP), West, Radhey Shyam Rai said the victim, identified as Sushma Yadav, who was married to Mukesh Yadav on February 13, 2023.

He said Sushma’s brother Veer Pratap Yadav had complained to the police in May earlier this year of domestic violence and dowry harassment, but the matter was sorted out with mutual understanding then.

“We immediately tracked the location of the victim’s husband and took him into custody for interrogation. He confessed to killing the woman and revealed the entire sequence of events,” he stated and added, “The accused has been arrested after registering an FIR under appropriate BNS sections and has been sent to jail after producing him before the competent court”.

He said Mukesh and three other family members have been charged with murder and dowry harassment in the FIR registered in the matter.

The ASP further narrated the incident that the accused, Mukesh Yadav, strangled his wife to death after having altercations when he had taken her for medical examination. He took her to a deserted sugarcane field and killed her and attempted to make it look like an accident by smashing her head against a stone and gouging out her right eye.

He said the accused then dumped her body on the roadside. He said the body was discovered by a passerby, who informed the police.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Mukesh had been demanding a motorcycle and a buffalo as dowry from Sushma’s family. The family had promised to fulfill his demands in April, but before that, Mukesh allegedly killed Sushma,” he stated.

He said the police tracked down Mukesh using his mobile location and arrested him from Patparganj bridge, from where he was trying to flee to Ayodhya. He said a thorough investigation will be conducted, and the accused will face strict action