2.5-year-old falls into pit dug by Bengaluru water supply board, dies

In a tragic turn of events, a toddler was killed after falling into a pit in Bengaluru, dug by the city's water supply board. The incident occurred in Gollarahatti near the Magadi area, a report said.

The incident occurred in Gollarahatti near the Magadi area.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Two teachers booked for hitting and mistreating 25 toddlers at play school

The identity of the child, who was two and a half years old, could not be asceratined by Hindustan Times immediately. The pit was dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to install a water pipeline, news agency ANI reported.

There were no warning signs or barricades around the pit, which led to the unfortunate incident. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the BWSSB's engineer and contractor in the matter.

ALSO READ | Toddler left asleep in locked home dies as bed catches fire

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civic agencies in Bengaluru like the BWSSB have come under fire for similar incidents in the past, wherein they have been accused of shoddy work and negligence by residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON