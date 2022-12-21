25-year-old law student jumps off building, dies

Bengaluru A 25-year-old first year law student at a private college allegedly on Monday died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building in Vishweshwarapuram in south Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased is a resident of Banashankari in the city, a police official in the know of the matter said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12pm on Monday. During probe, the police allegedly found a two-page suicide note from her bag, said an official.

Reacting to the incident, the college principal said the incident occurred shortly after the morning break and was brought to her notice around noon.

The principal said that the authorities “were unaware of why the student had taken the extreme step”, adding that they suspected “she might have killed herself due to family and personal issues”.

According to the police, the student was upset as her wedding was recently called off.

After the incident, the VV Puram police summoned the girl’s parents to the police station to collect further details based on the note recovered, an official said.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306 against her fiancé after her parents filed a complaint.

The woman’s body was sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway, the police said.