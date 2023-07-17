29-year-old builds low-cost telescope in Chamarajanagar

A 29-year-old astronomy enthusiast has invented a low-cost telescope in Chamarajanagar with the help of books, the internet and astronomical observations.

Bharath used locally available materials to construct the telescope at an estimated cost of ₹ 20,000. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharath BR, a diploma graduate from Chamarajanagar city, said he made the telescope since he didn’t have the finances to buy an expensive telescope.

Since he was interested in observing astronomy, Bharath said he read the book ‘How to Build a Telescope’ by scientist PN Shankar and took advice from many people through phone calls, and succeeded in making the telescope on the first attempt.

The telescope he manufactured has an 8-inch diameter mirror with an 8.1 focal ratio of 1,660 mm. The same kind of telescope would cost at least ₹70,000-80,000 in the market.

However, with the help of a telescope kit, Bharath used locally available materials to construct it at an estimated cost of ₹20,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharat said he observes all the planets, sub-planets and lunar eclipses of the solar system through his telescope. In addition, he has shown the planets to the children in the neighbourhood, family members and friends.

‘’I read the book ‘How to Build a Telescope’ and got the advice of some experts on the Facebook page called ‘Amateur Telescope Makers’ and got guidance over the phone and built this telescope,” Bharath told HT.

He said he was happy that the telescope worked properly on the first attempt.

His mother, Nirmala, is happy about Bharat’s work and said in marriage halls, it is a custom to show Arundhathi star to newlywed couples.

“But my son showed me that Nakshatra. If all the children played other games, my son Bharat played games through science activities, and he was blessed that he would achieve more,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the mother, Bharath’s house is a laboratory for astronomical observation of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, Saturn’s ring, stars, and moon, among others.

“When Bharath was studying in class 8, he made a small telescope and made a demonstration during the visit of the former President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam to Suttur,” Nirmala said.

“Bharat has made good use of his time during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and made this telescope through patience and perseverance. The primary mirror glass, an important part of the television, has to be polished and prepared, and Bharat himself has diligently done the work like an expert,” she added.

In addition, Bharat gained attention by obtaining a ham radio licence for non-commercial purposes, wireless experiments, and to transmit messages in case of emergency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON