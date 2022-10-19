2-year-old Pakistani child undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 19, 2022 02:24 PM IST

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Two-year-old Amyra Sikandar Khan from Pakistan has successfully undergone bone marrow transplant (BMT) in a city hospital. Daughter of cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht hailing from Karachi, she was recently cured from Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS I) with the help of a BMT at Narayana Health. "Mucopolysaccharidosis is a rare condition that has the potential to impact the functioning of multiple organs including eyes and brain," the healthcare chain's Chairman and Founder Devi Shetty said on Wednesday. Amyra (aged 2.6 years) was saved using the bone marrow of her father, who was the donor, doctors said.

