News / Cities / Bengaluru News / 2-yr-old dies in Hubballi, family blames hospital

2-yr-old dies in Hubballi, family blames hospital

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Dec 23, 2023 08:46 AM IST

The deceased’s family expressed uncertainty about the substances given to the child, stating that his health started to deteriorate soon after receiving them.

The death of a two-year-old boy in Unakal village of Hubballi district is under scanner after his family alleged that he died after being administered at least five vaccines within one day.

Dhruva, a student of an Anganwadi school in Sainagar, is a resident of Unakal in Hubballi. (Representational use)
Dhruva, a student of an Anganwadi school in Sainagar, is a resident of Unakal in Hubballi. (Representational use)

Dhruva, a student of an Anganwadi school in Sainagar, is a resident of Unakal in Hubballi. He was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday where he was allegedly “received drops from different bottles at the health centre”, following which he became severely unwell.

He was later taken to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi, where he was pronounced dead.

The grandparents claimed that following the administration of different vaccines at a Primary Health Centre in Unakal on Wednesday, the child developed a high fever and complained of stomach pain.

Superintendent of KIMS Dr Arunkumar said that the boy was dead when brought to the hospital. “The boy was dead when checked at the emergency and trauma centre,” he said.

The grandparents revealed that Dhruva after receiving drops from different bottles at the health centre. They expressed uncertainty about the substances given to the child, stating that his health started to deteriorate soon after receiving them.

Dharwad district health officer (DHO) Dr Shashi Patil said that an investigation of the case has been started. “After receiving information, we instructed the PHC not to give the vaccine to any child, seized those, and sent them to for tests to ascertain the facts regarding the child’s death,” Dr Patil said.

Padmavati, deputy director of the Dharwad district women and children development department who heads the Anganwadis in the district, ordered a departmental inquiry into the case.

