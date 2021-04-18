Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 3 arrested in Bengaluru for stocking and black marketing of Remdesivir
3 arrested in Bengaluru for stocking and black marketing of Remdesivir

CCB conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three persons who had an illegal stock of the injection.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Three men were arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru officials after they were found to have hoarded and black marketed Remdesivir in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru arrested three persons on Saturday for alleged illegal stocking and black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

"News about hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir injection have been surfacing on various media platforms and social media. CCB conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three persons who had an illegal stock of the injection. They have been selling the injections at 10,500, which is much higher than the MRP. 11 such injections have been seized," Sandeep Patil, Joint CP Crime Branch, Bengaluru told ANI.

The cases have been registered against the accused in Suddagunte Palya and Madiwala police stations. The police is further investigating the source from where the doses were procured by the medical shops.

After the number of COVID-19 cases increased in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, the demand for Remdesivir also increased.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections.

Karnataka on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day coronavirus spike by logging as many as 17,489 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the total tally reached 11,41,998, while the active cases touched 1,19,160.

Out of the 17,489 cases in Karnataka, as many as 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru. (ANI)

Topics
remdesivir coronavirus in bengaluru coronavirus
