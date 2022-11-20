3 transgender teachers selected for Karnataka govt schools

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that three teachers - from the transgender community - have been recruited in state-run schools as it released a selection list of 13,363 newly recruited teachers. The state's education minister - BC Nagesh - on wrote on Twitter, “The state @BJP4Karnataka government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai is working to improve the educational quality of government schools in the state, along with infrastructural development. The focus on comprehensive development of students and student teacher friendly environments is highly necessary.”

The minister also further said that out of 15,000 applications for teacher posts, 13,363 candidates are selected. “The provisional selection list for recruitment of 15 thousand teachers has been released. Applications were invited for a total of 15,000 posts. Out of which candidates have been selected for 13,363 posts,” the minister added. Out of 15,000 posts, 1 per cent reservation was given to the transgender community. His post read, “1% reservation was given in teacher recruitment for gender minorities. For the first time three gender minorities have been selected in the list.”

According to a report in Deccan Herald, a total of 10 transgender persons appeared for the exam, out of which three were selected in the final recruitment. Suresh Babu, Ravi Kumar Y R and Ashwathama are three transgender persons whereas Babu will teach English and the other two persons will teach Social Sciences subjects, said the report. The minister also informed that this is the first-time engineering graduates are selected for the teacher posts. A total of 19 engineering graduates made it to the final list.

