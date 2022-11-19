30 sambar and 40 chital deer to be translocated from Mysuru zoo: Report

A total of 30 sambar deer and 40 chital deer will be translocated from Mysuru Zoo to Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada district, the Indian Express reported. The decision was taken as the deer and chital are in surplus and shifting them to Kali Tiger Reserve would increase the prey of wild animals.

According to the report, the central Zoo authority has granted permission to the Mysuru zoo authority to translocate the animals. The move is also expected to reduce the man-animal conflict in the state. “The wild animals need prey within the sanctuary and this move would help wild animals like tigers to not come beyond the sanctuary for food. We are shifting 30 Sambar deer and 40 Chital deer from the Mysuru zoo to Kali Tiger Reserve. We believe that this would reduce the human-animal conflict in the region,” a forest official was quoted as saying.

As per central zoo authority guidelines, a zoo can have up to 40 deer and deer in Mysuru are already in surplus, said the report. The translocation of the animals will be done in phases.

Recently, Karnataka has seen many human-wild animal encounters especially in the surroundings of forest areas.

