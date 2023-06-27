32-year-old slits man’s throat, drinks blood in Karnataka, arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for slitting another man’s throat and allegedly consuming his blood on the suspicion that the victim was in a relationship with his wife, police said on Monday.

A 32-year-old man arrested for slitting another man’s throat over an alleged extramarital affair with his wife. (Representational image)

The incident took place in the Chintamani taluk of Karnataka’s Chickballapura district on Sunday and the accused has been arrested. Police said the accused, identified as Vijay, used to hire victim’s vehicle to transport grocery items as part of his business.

“Vijay has been taken into custody and charged under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder. All individuals involved in this incident will be thoroughly interrogated,” said a senior police officer. The disturbing act was captured on video by the Vijay’s friend on June 19, the video has gone viral since then. Police are on the lookout for the his friend, John Babu. The victim, Maresh survived the attack, police said.

Vijay, a trader by profession from Mandyampet, became infuriated upon learning that the victim, Maresh who is from the village was growing close to his wife, police said.

Maresh and Vijay’s wife engaged in regular conversations on their mobile phones, which further fuelled Vijay’s anger, police said.

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Vijay had relocated to Chintamani around 30-years ago. His family was involved in the business of selling edible oil, vegetables, and other essential items. On occasions when Vijay required transportation for his goods, he would enlist the services of Maresh, who owned a Tata Ace vehicle. Over time as Vijay’s wife and Maresh developed a close relationship, disregarding Vijay’s warnings to cease contact, the situation escalated.

According to police, in a calculated move, on June 19, Vijay requested his cousin John Babu, a BCom student, to arrange Maresh’s vehicle for transporting goods from Siddepalli Cross to a farm. Vijay and John informed Maresh that he would be taken to a tomato farm, but instead, they led him to an isolated location where the brutal attack occurred, police said.

