Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 366 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 224 reported from Bengaluru
bengaluru news

366 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 224 reported from Bengaluru

Of the new cases, 224 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 326 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across Karnataka is now 6,488. (Vijay Bate/HT)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 10:37 AM IST
PTI |

Karnataka on Sunday registered 366 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,40,795 and the toll to 39,936. There were 801 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,94,333, a health bulletin said. 

Of the new cases, 224 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 326 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths. 

The total number of active cases across the state is now 6,488. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 4.64 per cent. Of the 17 deaths, 11 were from Bengaluru Urban, one each from Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Raichur and Udupi. 

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Mysuru recorded the second-highest number of cases at 17, Dakshina Kannada 10, Kalaburagi and Ballari 9, Hassan 8, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,78,361 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,269 and Tumakuru 1,59,721. Cumulatively, a total of 6.44 crore samples have been tested, of which 52,475 were on Sunday alone.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid 19 tracker
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP