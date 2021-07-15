Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 38 foreigners booked for staying without valid documents in Bengaluru
bengaluru news

38 foreigners booked for staying without valid documents in Bengaluru

The police team has also seized as many as 90 ecstasy pills and cannabis during the house raid, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Twitter.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant said that further investigation into the case is underway.

The Bengaluru City police on Wednesday morning booked as many as 38 foreigners, who were found to have been staying without valid documents such as passport and/or visa in the city, police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, Pant also stated that the foreigners were detained when the police team conducted a special drive against overstaying foreign nationals. More than 60 houses were raided by the police team, and the 38 individuals were detained during the searches, Pant confirmed.

Moreover, the team also seized narcotic substances, including 90 ecstasy pills and cannabis, during the raid. “A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act,” Pant wrote in another Twitter post.

He added that further investigation into the case is underway.

The Bengaluru police reportedly deployed a deputy commissioner of police-level officer, 20 police inspectors, as many as 100 head constables or police constables, and six additional commissioners for the special drive.

Last month, according to a report by the New Indian Express, Mangaluru city police detained a total of 38 Sri Lankan nationals for living in various lodges across the city after entering India illegally without valid documents. The foreign nationals were, as per the report, promised jobs in Canada and had also paid hefty amounts to the agents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru police foreigners

Related Stories

india news

‘Cops with criminal links given marching orders’: Bengaluru police commissioner

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:51 PM IST
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Police raids houses of rowdies and history-sheeters, central prison

UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 03:39 PM IST
bengaluru news

Bengaluru police arrests 2 men for operating illegal telephone exchanges

UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:57 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP