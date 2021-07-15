38 foreigners booked for staying without valid documents in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru City police on Wednesday morning booked as many as 38 foreigners, who were found to have been staying without valid documents such as passport and/or visa in the city, police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, Pant also stated that the foreigners were detained when the police team conducted a special drive against overstaying foreign nationals. More than 60 houses were raided by the police team, and the 38 individuals were detained during the searches, Pant confirmed.

Moreover, the team also seized narcotic substances, including 90 ecstasy pills and cannabis, during the raid. “A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act,” Pant wrote in another Twitter post.

He added that further investigation into the case is underway.

The Bengaluru police reportedly deployed a deputy commissioner of police-level officer, 20 police inspectors, as many as 100 head constables or police constables, and six additional commissioners for the special drive.

Last month, according to a report by the New Indian Express, Mangaluru city police detained a total of 38 Sri Lankan nationals for living in various lodges across the city after entering India illegally without valid documents. The foreign nationals were, as per the report, promised jobs in Canada and had also paid hefty amounts to the agents.