4 men allegedly strip Dalit woman in Shivamogga
BENGALURU: A Dalit woman was allegedly stripped in a public place by four men in Shivamogga district’s Araga village on Monday, senior police officers said on Thursday.
The district police have registered a case against four men based on the woman’s complaint and a special team has been formed to track down the assaulters.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra hails from Araga village and the Thirthahalli police are investigating the case.
Shivamogga superintendent of police Lakshmiprasad said according to the complaint lodged by the woman, four men waylaid her while she was returning from hospital. “She on a bike with her husband and the attackers who came on two bikes rammed into her,” the officer said.
Following the hit, her husband fell unconscious and the four men surrounded her. The men who were allegedly drunk stripped her and attempted to assault her. However, hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and rescued them.
A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty), 354a (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. “We have formed a special team. We have some clues, arrests will be made soon,” said the SP.
Both the woman and her husband were treated in a hospital in Thirthahalli town.
-
BJP committed to give representation to OBCs: CM Bommai on BBMP polls
After a stir caused by the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday that all states and union territories must conduct their respective local body elections in two weeks' time, the Karnataka state government also woke up and pledged to abide by the ruling. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah then chipped in and urged Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state.
-
Pattandur Agrahara Lake: BBMP books activist over social media campaign
In an unexpected development, the 'Save Pattandur Agrahara Lake' social media campaign took a dark turn after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station last week against the president of Whitefield's Residential Welfare Association, Sandeep Anirudhan. Anirudhan is a lake activist who launched the online campaign to save the Pattandur Agrahara lake in Whitefield after construction of a road began in its buffer zone in 2017.
-
Watch: AAP's Amanatullah Khan protesting MCD's anti-encroachment drive detained
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters, who were protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, were detained on Thursday. Initial reports suggest police are clearing the area. Delhi saw an anti-encroachment drive in several parts yet again earlier in the day, days after bulldozers reached the Shaheen Bagh area - once an epicentre of protests against the citizenship law or CAA.
-
Varanasi court orders completion of Gyanvapi mosque survey and report by May 17
A Varanasi court on Thursday ordered the completion of the Gyanvapi mosque survey and the presentation of report by May 17. “The court has ordered complete survey and present a detailed report on May 17, the next date of hearing in the case,” the lawyer of one of the petitioners, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said. The survey is likely to begin day after tomorrow, the court said.
-
Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves five dead, UP CM condoles loss of lives
Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said. "The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics