5 dead near Bengaluru after car crashes into divider, collides head-on with KSRTC bus

At least five people died in a road accident involving a car and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus near Jindal on Tumakuru Road, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, late on Saturday night. The collision occurred at around 11.30 pm and left the car completely wrecked. (PTI)

The incident occurred when the car, heading towards Bengaluru, allegedly hit the divider and crossed over to the opposite lane before colliding with an oncoming bus, news agency PTI reported.

Police said the impact was so severe that four occupants of the vehicle died instantly. The driver, who was critically injured, later died in the hospital.

Reportedly, the Tata Indica was travelling from Tumakuru towards Bengaluru when the driver reportedly lost control. The car reportedly hit a road divider, crossed into the opposite lane and toppled before crashing head-on into the oncoming KSRTC bus.

A video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows the wreckage of a small silver car that appears to have been severely damaged in a road accident.

HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The rear side of the vehicle is completely crushed, with the metal body twisted and dented inward. One of the doors has been torn off and lies open, bent out of shape. The car has blood spots all over it.

Also read| Watch: CEO Carl Pei arrives in customised white ‘Nothing autorickshaw’ for Bengaluru flagship store launch

Officials suspect that overspeeding may have caused the accident. They said the front portion of the car was severely damaged due to the impact of the collision.

Reportedly, two of the deceased have been identified as Harshit and Likhit, both residents of Doddaballapur. They were students studying in private colleges.

Also read| Mysuru: Five armed men assault petrol bunk staff, rob ₹15,300

Family members said Harshit had left home around 8.30 pm to meet his friends. The identities of the other three victims are yet to be confirmed.

All five bodies have been shifted to the Nelamangala Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The KSRTC bus was reportedly carrying 43 passengers at the time of the crash. A few passengers seated in the front rows suffered minor bruises. They were later shifted to another bus to continue their journey.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy said the cause of the accident will be investigated, and it will be examined whether the driver of the car and its occupants had consumed alcohol.

"We have gathered blood samples and have sent them to FSL for tests. Their background is also being verified," he told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)