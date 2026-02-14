Watch: CEO Carl Pei arrives in customised white ‘Nothing autorickshaw’ for Bengaluru flagship store launch

London-based technology company Nothing has opened its first flagship store in India, choosing Bengaluru for the launch. Nothing’s first flagship store in Bengaluru attracted huge crowds when CEO Carl Pei arrived in an autorickshaw. (@techiboy96/X)

The event quickly came into the spotlight when CEO Carl Pei arrived in a customised white Nothing auto-rickshaw.

Videos of Pei’s autorickshaw entry, featuring the striking white vehicle wrapped in Nothing’s signature logo, went viral online.

The unusual arrival highlighted the brand’s playful and innovative approach to technology, making the store launch an eye-catching moment.

A video of Pei making a grand entrance for the launch is going viral on X. In the video, he is seen arriving in a white Nothing auto-rickshaw while the crowd takes out their phones to capture the moment, adding to the excitement at the Bengaluru store opening.

The video was shared by @techiboy96 with the caption, “Nothing Rickshaw spotted at the Nothing Store. Carl Pei makes a grand entry.”

