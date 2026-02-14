Watch: CEO Carl Pei arrives in customised white ‘Nothing autorickshaw’ for Bengaluru flagship store launch
Videos of Pei’s autorickshaw entry, featuring a striking white vehicle wrapped in Nothing’s signature branding, went viral online.
London-based technology company Nothing has opened its first flagship store in India, choosing Bengaluru for the launch.
The event quickly came into the spotlight when CEO Carl Pei arrived in a customised white Nothing auto-rickshaw.
The unusual arrival highlighted the brand’s playful and innovative approach to technology, making the store launch an eye-catching moment.
A video of Pei making a grand entrance for the launch is going viral on X. In the video, he is seen arriving in a white Nothing auto-rickshaw while the crowd takes out their phones to capture the moment, adding to the excitement at the Bengaluru store opening.
The video was shared by @techiboy96 with the caption, “Nothing Rickshaw spotted at the Nothing Store. Carl Pei makes a grand entry.”
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
X users reacted to the video with amazement and surprise, praising the fun and unexpected autorickshaw entry and expressing excitement about the new Bengaluru store.
One of the users commented, “Marketing ploys should be studied.”
A second user commented, “That’s an awesome entry! Nothing really thinks outside the box.”
“Autos are the new ad spaces!” another user commented.
Store design and layout:
The store spans 5,032 square feet and features products from Nothing and its sub-brand CMF, as well as official merchandise and clothing.
The company has designed the space to be more than just a shop, offering visitors hands-on access to devices, product demonstrations, and community-focused activities all in one place.
The Bengaluru store also features a studio where content creators can film unboxing and product videos. The company has launched location-specific, customised products that are available only at this outlet.
Visitors can enjoy interactive displays, including vending machines, claw games, and conveyor-style product showcases. A dedicated community area will host meet-ups and informal gatherings.
The store is situated at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, and is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.
With this launch, Nothing expands its global retail footprint. It already has a stores in Soho, London, and plans to open more outlets in New York City and Tokyo.