5.71 lakh women passengers avail Shakti scheme on the first day at Karnataka

Over 5.7 lakh women passengers availed Karnataka government's flagship scheme ‘Shakti Yojane’ on its first day, announced the transport department of the southern state. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar launched the scheme on Sunday, which provides free bus travel for women across Karnataka.

Karnataka govt launched Shakti scheme on Sunday. (Twitter/Siddaramaiah)

According to the transport department, on the first day of Shakti scheme, a total of 5,71,023 women passengers travelled for free in the state-run ordinary buses between 1 pm to 12 am in the midnight. In Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses alone, over 2 lakh women passengers travelled and availed the benefit of free bus travel. On the first day, all four road transportation corporations in Karnataka combinedly valued 5.7 lakh free tickets cost as Rs. 1,40,22,878. More women are expected to use the Shakti scheme and the Karnataka government already urged the female passengers to apply for Shakti smart cards.

On Sunday, CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar took on the role of a bus conductor and issued free tickets to women passengers at the Majestic bus station to those travelling from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala. Meanwhile, the district in-charge ministers and legislators simultaneously launched the scheme in their respective districts and constituencies, with some of them taking the role of a conductor as well.

According to officials, the free travel service will benefit over 41.8 lakh women passengers every day and would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs. 4,051.56 crore annually.

