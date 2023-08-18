Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar said that bikers are the major chunk of victims in the road accidents in Karnataka. He also said that not wearing helmets is turning out to be a crucial reason for deaths in road accidents cases.

60 per cent victims of fatal accidents are bikers in Karnataka: ADGP (pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - KSRTC bus driver assaulted by a biker in Karnataka's Mysuru. Video

The top cop put out data and said that 60 percent of those who died in the road accidents are bikers in Karnataka. The two thirds of bikers died due to not wearing helmets while they were on the road. In social media platform X, Alok Kumar wrote, “Safety concerns regarding two wheeler users can’t be overemphasized. 60% of Fatal accident victims are two-wheeler users. Only 2/3 of such victims use helmets. Not wearing a helmet amounts to contributory negligence. Safe driving would reduce such deaths substantially.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru too also saw many two-wheeler accidents in the recent past. When a user asked about Bengaluru’s data, the ADGP said that 50 – 52 per cent fatal accidents are caused by bikers. When a user said, “I don't think it is the same inside our Bengaluru city. We use two wheeler just to avoid more traffic to the choked traffic. I take CAR only if i have to travel long distances with 3 or more people traveling together,” Alok Kumar replied, “For Bangalore City it’s 50-52% instead of State average of 60%.”

Recently, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also banned two wheelers on the newly launched Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. The police also said that the number of accidents has come down after this move.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON