The Mysuru police on Saturday arrested a biker for assaulting a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver on the road. The entire incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media. KSRTC bus driver assaulted by a biker in Karnataka's Mysuru. Video

Also Read - Two miscreants in Bengaluru arrested for threatening and creating a ruckus. Video

In the video, the accused stopped his bike in the middle of the road and asked the KSRTC driver to get out of the bus. Hurling abuses at him, the biker tried pulling the bus driver out and started punching him. However, the bus conductor got off the bus to talk to the accused and even he was attacked by the biker. The incident is said to have happened on Thursday at Mysuru’s Ambedkar circle. The accused is identified as Sharukh, and a case has been registered at the Lashkar police station.

Such road rages have become a common sight in even Bengaluru. The Bengaluru police also announced that rowdy sheets will be opened on those who are involved in such activities on the road. He also asked people to dial 112 in any emergency and asked people to refrain from taking law and order into their own hands.

Answering a user in social media platform X, the top said, “Officers have been instructed to open 'rowdy sheets' on such unscrupulous elements indulging in road rage or extortion activities.”

Recently in Whitefield’s Siddapura, two miscreants were seen stopping the car in the middle of the road and creating a ruckus. In a video that went viral, two people on a bike chased the car and tried assaulting the driver who was with his family inside the car. Bengaluru police later arrested the two accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON