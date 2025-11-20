67-year-old vendor arrested for murdering daughter-in-law over loan dispute in Bengaluru: Report

The Bommanahalli police have arrested Mandanna, a 67-year-old vegetable vendor from KR Pura, for the murder of his daughter-in-law Pramoda, 35, whose throat was slit at her home in Hongasandra late on November 15, sometime between 10:30 pm and 11 pm. A 67-year-old vegetable vendor has been arrested by Bommanahalli police in Bengaluru for murdering his 35-year-old estranged daughter-in-law.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru generates 900 tonnes of plastic a day; CM sets 2030 target for a plastic-free city: Report

Pramoda, originally from Sirsi, worked at a garment factory, said a report by The Times of India. She had been living apart from her husband for the past three years, while their 16-year-old daughter stayed with him in KR Pura.

Investigators initially suspected a romantic angle in the killing. But evidence later placed Mandanna at Pramoda’s residence on the night of the crime. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to committing the murder.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru gets its own trading card game: Auto Anna, Filter Coffee, Blossoms and more

Police said Mandanna had pledged his gold jewellery at a finance company a year earlier to raise more than ₹1 lakh, which he lent to Pramoda. She was expected to repay the loan through monthly EMIs. However, she allegedly paid only two instalments and began avoiding him when he repeatedly asked her to clear the remaining dues. She even switched to a new phone number to evade his calls, officers said.

ALSO READ | Koramangala man hunting for flat told Cooke Town 3BHK is ₹1 lakh: ‘Have people lost their minds?’

On Saturday evening, Mandanna confronted her at her Hongasandra home, leading to a heated argument over the unpaid loan. He stayed overnight on the sofa, waited until she fell asleep, and then used a kitchen knife to slit her throat, police said. After the attack, he locked the door and fled.

A murder case has been registered, and Mandanna is now in custody as the investigation continues, said the report.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.