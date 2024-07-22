 77-year-old Bengaluru woman swindled of nearly ₹1.3 crore in cyber scam: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

77-year-old Bengaluru woman swindled of nearly 1.3 crore in cyber scam: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 22, 2024 03:16 PM IST

A 77-year-old woman from Bengaluru was conned out of ₹1.28 crore by cyber criminals posing as telecom and Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 77-year-old woman from Bengaluru was defrauded of nearly 1.3 crore by scammers posing as telecom department officials and Mumbai Crime Branch officers. The elaborate scheme unfolded over nearly 20 days, leaving the elderly woman and her family both financially and emotionally devastated.

The fraud unfolded over nearly 20 days, after the woman received a call from someone claiming to be a representative from the Telecom Department.
The fraud unfolded over nearly 20 days, after the woman received a call from someone claiming to be a representative from the Telecom Department.

According to a report, the scam began on June 26 when Lakshmi Shivakumar, a resident of Bengaluru, received a call from someone claiming to be a representative from the Telecom Department. The caller alleged that a SIM card in her name had been used for illegal activities in Mumbai and that a complaint had been filed with the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation.

ALSO READ | ‘Fedex’ scam in Bengaluru: Retired Lt. Colonel loses 73 lakh - Report

Hours later, she received a second call from individuals identifying themselves as Sandeep Rao and Akash Kulhari, who pretended to be officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch. They falsely accused her of involvement in laundering 60 crore and demanded that she provide her bank account details and investment documents for verification, the publication stated. To bolster their deception, they even presented a fake First Information Report (FIR) and a forged Supreme Court arrest warrant.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man falls victim to courier scam, loses savings of 1.9 crore: Report

Fearful of the legal threats, the victim complied and shared her bank details. The fraudsters then transferred 1,28,70,000 from her account, promising that the money would be returned after the investigation was complete. Once the transfer was complete, the scammers cut off all contact, leaving the woman stranded and realizing too late that she had been scammed.

She then sought help from her family and friends, who advised her to report the incident to the police, the report said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 77-year-old Bengaluru woman swindled of nearly 1.3 crore in cyber scam: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On