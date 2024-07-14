‘Fedex’ scam in Bengaluru: Retired Lt. Colonel loses 73 lakh - Report

A 74-year-old retired Lieutenant Colonel from Vasanth Nagar, Devansh (name changed), was defrauded of ₹73 lakh in a sophisticated FedEx scam, according to a complaint filed with the East CEN crime police on July 5. The scammer put the victim on a Skype call for his “digital arrest”.

On June 13, Devansh received a call from an unknown number where the caller posed as a FedEx executive, The Times of India reported. Claiming that a parcel in Devansh's name contained illegal items like passports and drugs, the caller informed him that a case had been filed against him with the Delhi police and that an officer would be in touch shortly.

Minutes later, Devansh received a WhatsApp video call from someone claiming to be a senior police officer. The scammer, dressed in a police uniform and situated in what appeared to be a police station, falsely informed him that his Aadhaar details were involved in a money laundering case, and that he was under digital surveillance, the report stated.

The scammer then put Devansh on a Skype call for his “digital arrest” and instructed him to transfer money to various bank accounts for an investigation mandated by the Supreme Court. Fearing arrest and trusting the fraudulent “officer”, Devansh transferred ₹73 lakh to five different accounts by June 26, the publication added.

When the promised return of his money did not materialize, Devansh realized he had been deceived and reported the incident to the police. A senior officer revealed that they have managed to freeze ₹30 lakh from the fraudsters' accounts, and investigations are ongoing to recover the remaining funds and track down the perpetrators.

These courier-related scams are becoming a frequent occurrence in Bengaluru, with a 30-year-old employee from a local private company being swindled out of a staggering ₹1.9 crore recently. These cases also prompted the courier firm, FedEx, to clarify in April that it never requests personal information in any of its communications from its clients.