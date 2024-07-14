 ‘Fedex’ scam in Bengaluru: Retired Lt. Colonel loses ₹73 lakh - Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Fedex’ scam in Bengaluru: Retired Lt. Colonel loses 73 lakh - Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 14, 2024 12:00 PM IST

A 74-year-old retired Lieutenant Colonel was scammed out of ₹73 lakh by fraudsters posing as FedEx and police officials.

A 74-year-old retired Lieutenant Colonel from Vasanth Nagar, Devansh (name changed), was defrauded of 73 lakh in a sophisticated FedEx scam, according to a complaint filed with the East CEN crime police on July 5.

The scammer put the victim on a Skype call for his “digital arrest”.
The scammer put the victim on a Skype call for his “digital arrest”.

On June 13, Devansh received a call from an unknown number where the caller posed as a FedEx executive, The Times of India reported. Claiming that a parcel in Devansh's name contained illegal items like passports and drugs, the caller informed him that a case had been filed against him with the Delhi police and that an officer would be in touch shortly.

READ | Bengaluru man falls victim to courier scam, loses savings of 1.9 crore: Report

Minutes later, Devansh received a WhatsApp video call from someone claiming to be a senior police officer. The scammer, dressed in a police uniform and situated in what appeared to be a police station, falsely informed him that his Aadhaar details were involved in a money laundering case, and that he was under digital surveillance, the report stated.

The scammer then put Devansh on a Skype call for his “digital arrest” and instructed him to transfer money to various bank accounts for an investigation mandated by the Supreme Court. Fearing arrest and trusting the fraudulent “officer”, Devansh transferred 73 lakh to five different accounts by June 26, the publication added.

READ | Hyderabad man loses 12 lakh after falling for FedEx scam, case booked with cyber police

When the promised return of his money did not materialize, Devansh realized he had been deceived and reported the incident to the police. A senior officer revealed that they have managed to freeze 30 lakh from the fraudsters' accounts, and investigations are ongoing to recover the remaining funds and track down the perpetrators.

These courier-related scams are becoming a frequent occurrence in Bengaluru, with a 30-year-old employee from a local private company being swindled out of a staggering 1.9 crore recently. These cases also prompted the courier firm, FedEx, to clarify in April that it never requests personal information in any of its communications from its clients.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Fedex’ scam in Bengaluru: Retired Lt. Colonel loses 73 lakh - Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On