8 held in K’taka for sexually assaulting teen for 5 years
The police on Tuesday arrested eight people including the aunt of a 15-year-old girl in a case related to alleged sexual exploitation of the minor in Sringeri taluka of Chikkamagaluru district for five months. The police are on the lookout for at least nine others.
“We have arrested eight people including her aunt, who had pushed her into prostitution.Hunt is on for nine others who had sexually exploited the girl,” a police official told news agency PTI .
“There are several others who are suspected to be involved and the case is under investigation,” another police official said. The aunt of the minor girl is alleged to be the mastermind behind the racket who pushed the latter into prostitution that went on for at least five months, the official added.
Also read: Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast
“The aunt encouraged this activity for money,” the official added. The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment, the official added.
The incident came to light after a case was filed by G Subramnya, the chairperson of the child welfare committee, department of Women and Child Development in the district.
According to the first information report (FIR) filed on Saturday, the victim has alleged that she was assaulted by several others and is unable to identify all of them. The victim was living with her aunt after the death of her mother three years ago, news agency PTI reported.
A case has been filed naming 17 people and others under various sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) 2012, Immoral Traffic Prevention Act 1956 and Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act 2016.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interim report on Akshaya Patra submitted, more details sought from EY, KPMG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget a catalyst that can revive economy: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rumblings, 15 Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet party brass in Capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yediyurappa braces for stormy Karnataka assembly session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays arrest of Yediyurappa in 2012 forgery case
- A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also stayed the arrest of former state industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who was a co-accused in the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC bars Centre from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent
- The Central government launched Aarogya Setu app last year in April in a bid to track Covid-19 infections and check its spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes more changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala stable but still in ICU, say hospital authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox