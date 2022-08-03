8-year-old girl dies after pesticide fumes in Bengaluru, parents in hospital: Report
- An eight-year old-girl from Kannur, Kerala passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru after allegedly inhaling fumes after a pest control clean-up of her house, while her parents are still being treated in a private hospital, reports said.
An eight-year old-girl, identified as Ahana, died after suspected pesticide poisoning in Vasant Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, while her parents, Vinod Kumar and Nisha, are still being treated at a private hospital.
The incident happened after their rented house was sprayed with pesticides for pest control. The family had been advised by their landlord to stay away from the house for a few days while the clean-up is being done. The house was also supposed to be painted, a report said.
The family had hence relocated to their home in Kerala for the period. However, they came back earlier than planned on Monday. A report by The Hindu said the family returned to Bengaluru without the knowledge of the owner.
According to local reports, they slept for a while and then made coffee with the water that was already in the house. Soon, they started to feel uneasy and shouted for help. Neighbours rushed in to find Ahana unconscious. The family was taken to the Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, where Ahana succumbed later.
It is suspected that all the three inhaled toxic fumes from the pesticides, while the water used to make coffee was also likely contaminated. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this regard by the High Ground police. Futher investigation is underway.
Hire trained guards to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Lucknow DM tells schools
LUCKNOW The district administration on Wednesday asked schools to hire trained guards for smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and to ensure that no vehicles are parked outside the institutions at the time when they get over. On Wednesday, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar inspected the area around La Martiniere Girls' College to assess the traffic situation. The DM held a meeting with the school management and directed authorities to hire trained guards to man traffic.
42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday. On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.
24-year-old dies after touching overhead wire of local train
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, travelling on the roof of a local train, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Tuesday after hKhan, a resident of Sewreetouched the overhead wire. The incident took place on Monday at Chunabhatti railway station. Since the man's wallet and clothes were charred, he was unidentified until Wednesday. At 5.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported, the train was halted and the power supply was disconnected so that the victim could be rescued.
Disproportionate assets: Vigilance to submit charge sheet against IAS officer
The Uttarakhand vigilance department on Wednesday said that it will soon file a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. “We have gathered sufficient evidence, including what our teams collected from Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to support the allegations against Yadav in the case,” director of the state vigilance department, Amit Sinha said. Interestingly, Yadav served in the Uttar Pradesh government four years ago before returning to Uttarakhand in 2019.
Retired CCB cop sentenced to four years in illegal assets case
A former police inspector from the CCB - City Crime Branch - was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by a special court dealing with Lokayukta cases, news agency PTI reported. The Lokayukta police booked the inspector, identified as Sami-ur-Rahman, and Rahman's wife, after they discovered he owned assets worth around Rs 79.79 lakhs. A complaint was filed against the couple under the disproportionate assets case.
