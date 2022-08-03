8-year-old girl dies after pesticide fumes in Bengaluru, parents in hospital: Report

An eight-year old-girl, identified as Ahana, died after suspected pesticide poisoning in Vasant Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, while her parents, Vinod Kumar and Nisha, are still being treated at a private hospital.

The incident happened after their rented house was sprayed with pesticides for pest control. The family had been advised by their landlord to stay away from the house for a few days while the clean-up is being done. The house was also supposed to be painted, a report said.

The family had hence relocated to their home in Kerala for the period. However, they came back earlier than planned on Monday. A report by The Hindu said the family returned to Bengaluru without the knowledge of the owner.

According to local reports, they slept for a while and then made coffee with the water that was already in the house. Soon, they started to feel uneasy and shouted for help. Neighbours rushed in to find Ahana unconscious. The family was taken to the Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, where Ahana succumbed later.

It is suspected that all the three inhaled toxic fumes from the pesticides, while the water used to make coffee was also likely contaminated. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this regard by the High Ground police. Futher investigation is underway.

