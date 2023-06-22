A 90-year-old woman who lives in a small house in Karnataka's Koppal district received an electricity bill of whopping ₹1.03 lakh, shocking everyone in her village. The woman lives with her son in a small house which reportedly has two bulbs.

90 year old woman gets an electricity bill of Rs. 1 lakh in Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Karnataka bandh on June 22; industry body protests against power tariff hike

According to reports, Girijamma who lives in Koppal district’s Bhagyanagar received her electricity bill for the month of May from Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM). She saw the bill amount of Rs. 1.03 lakh and went clueless about paying the bill with such a huge amount. Speaking to reporters, she said, “My son is a daily wage worker and only two of us live in the tiny house. I do not know how to pay the bill and you people (media persons) must help me to get me out of this.” The woman used to get the electricity bills of Rs. 70 to Rs, 8- every month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Karnataka bandh LIVE Updates: Belagavi industry body protests power tariff hike

The GESCOM officials, however, reached the house of Girijamma and clarified that the high amount in the bill is due to technical glitch and she doesn’t need to pay the whole amount. The Karnataka government has already implemented the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission in its tariff order on May 12 approved a steep increase in the fixed and per unit charges a hike of 70 paise per unit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON