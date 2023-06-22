Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka bandh LIVE Updates: Industry body to protest power tariff hike today
Jun 22, 2023 09:16 AM IST
Hubballi-based industry body, the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called for a state-wide bandh today to protest the hike in power tariff.

The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday to protest the abnormal hike in electricity tariff by power supply companies. 

District Chambers and other industry associations across the state have agreed to join the agitation. However, essential services and the movement of vehicles are not expected to be disrupted amid the protest today. 

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said he would discuss the concerns of the industrialists and come to a solution. He also said the uproar was “uncalled for” as the electricity bills will reflect normal prices from next month onwards. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

  • Jun 22, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    District Chambers, industry associations across state participating in bandh

    The KCCI in its statement said the district chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Ranebennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysore, Davanagere, Koppal, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamogga, Kolar, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Kalyana Karnataka, Haveri, Hassan, Bellary and other industry associations will join the bandh today.

  • Jun 22, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    Price appearing high as 2 months' bill given, says CM Siddaramaiah

    Siddaramaiah told reporters that the electricity price is appearing abnormally high as two months' bill has been given together. “Next month onwards, the bills will be given for each month. Subsequently, the billing amount will come down,” he said. He also added that "facts and figures" have been given to the industry representatives who are protesting, and further discussions will be held.

  • Jun 22, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    Uncalled for, says Siddaramaiah on bandh call

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier said he would meet the industry representatives calling for the Karnataka bandh today and address their concerns. He also said the agitation was “uncalled for” as the price hike is only temporary and will come down from next month onwards.

  • Jun 22, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    CPI(M) extends support to the Karnataka bandh call

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has extended support to the Karnataka Bandh call today. MB Sajjan, the district secretary of CPI(M) in Kalaburagi addressed a press conference, where he said the district and taluk units of the party would “extend solidarity” to the bandh call, as reported by The Hindu.

  • Jun 22, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    Belagavi industry body to hold rally at 10am

    The Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries has organised a rally at 10am from the Dharmveer Sambhaji Chowk in Belagavi to the DC office. A poster shared online read that all associations of Belagavi were in support of the bandh.

  • Jun 22, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    State-wide business bandh of industry bodies today

    The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a state-wide strike today to protest the sudden price hike in electricity charges. They have asked all trade and industry bodies to join the agitation by keeping their establishments closed today.

