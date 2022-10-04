A sculpture made with plastic bottles at Bengaluru train station draws PM praise

Plastic waste management has been a major challenge in all metropolitan cities in India, especially in the public places like bus stands, railways stations and airports. To bring awareness among the public, the South Western Railways in Bengaluru conducted a unique awareness drive on plastic waste disposal at railway stations. It even received accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

The staff of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna(KSR) railway station collected the plastic waste that was littered around the railway station and made a sculpture out of the plastic waste on Monday. A placard at the sculpture read, “This sculpture is made of thousands of plastic water bottles, which were collected in the last 12 hours. All these plastic bottles were thrown in and around the railway station.”

As the festival season has commenced and footfall has increased, the staff of the KSR railway station found many plastic bottles around the railway station.

The demon shaped sculpture that is made out of plastic bottles is grabbing the public attention as it was placed at the entrance of the busy railway station. A post on the official Twitter handle of South Western Railways read, “Sculpture made from plastic & pet bottles at KSR Bengaluru Station to create awareness on proper disposal of plastic waste (Sic)”

Prime Minister Modi too was impressed by the efforts of the railway officials and called it a commendable idea. He wrote, “Such efforts are not only innovative and commendable but most importantly remind us of our basic civic duty of keeping our surroundings and public places clean (sic)”

