A shoutout from Anand Mahindra for the 'real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh'

Businessman Anand Mahindra's Twitter handle is always full of interesting and intriguing posts that never fail to capture the netizens' attention. On Tuesday he got fascinated by a fruit seller at Karnataka's Ankola Bus stand, who cleans the surroundings by picking up the litter and puts it in the dustbin. The tweet has garnered over 6.44 lakh views and over 13 thousand likes.(Twiiter/@adarshahgd)

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman, said, “These are the real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh. I really would like her to know that her efforts have not gone unnoticed & are appreciated. How do you suggest we can do that? @adarshahgdcan you find someone who lives in that area & can contact her?”

While sharing the video of the fruit seller, a micro-blogging platform user Adarsh Hegde said, "This lady is fruit seller & she sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola Bus stand, Karnataka. Some people after finish eating they throw the leaves from bus window. But this lady goes there picks up the leaves and puts it in dustbin. Its not her work but she's doing it. 🙂🙏👍"

In a 30-second video shared by Hegde, the lady at the Ankola bus stand can be seen picking up the leaves' litter from the ground and throwing it in the dustbin. The tweet has garnered over 6.44 lakh views and over 13 thousand likes.

The netizens thronged the comment section with words of appreciation for the fruit seller. A user wrote, "It's wonderful to hear that you would like to show appreciation to those who are working towards making Bharat Swachh. Small gestures of appreciation can go a long way in motivating and inspiring people to continue their efforts towards making Bharat Swachh".

Another user commented, "These are the people who actually care for their motherland … Actions speak larger than words .. She needs to be appreciated".