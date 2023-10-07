AAI deploys instrument landing system at Karnataka's Belagavi Airport

In order to cater to the rising traffic at Karnataka's Belagavi Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commissioned, a category-I instrument landing system (ILS) for its runway on Thursday.

As per the AAI, the total cost for installation of the facility is ₹12.38 Cr.

The installation of ILS on runway 26 approach of Belagavi Airport will enable the landing of aircraft in low visibility as well as for night landings, the authority added.

An Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a precision radio navigation system that provides short-range guidance to aircraft to allow them to approach a runway at night or in bad weather.

The new facility has a 16-element Localizer antenna system that will help in the precision approach of all aircraft landing at the Belagavi airport in all weather conditions.

The Instrument Landing System employs two radio beams to provide pilots with vertical and horizontal guidance during the landing approach. The localiser (LOC) provides azimuth guidance, while the glidepath (GP) defines the correct vertical descent profile. The system expediently allows aircraft to approach until it is 200 feet (61 m) over the ground and is very helpful for pilots at airports like Belagavi.

The trial run of the installed ILS was successfully completed by Hyderabad bound A320 flight operated by Indigo Airlines on July 31 this year.

