AAP dissolves its Karnataka units to undergo restructure ahead of assembly polls

Keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections in mind, the central leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party has disbanded its state and district units in the state of Karnataka, said Dilip Pandey, the party's election-in-charge in the state.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party will soon come up with an active team of leaders and workers for the elections.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will prepare for the Karnataka assembly elections with the aim of winning the election. The existing team of state and district officials has been dissolved. AAP's Karnataka state unit has been through the building and strengthening process for the last 5 months under the state-wide campaign called Gram Sampark Abhiyana," said Pandey while speaking to reporters at a press conference in Bengaluru.

He said that during this campaign, AAP in Karnataka has connected with thousands of new volunteers and supporters across Karnataka. "Now, a new team will be formed which includes all those who wish to bring much-awaited change in Karnataka. We strongly believe that by joining hands with the common people of the state, who are going to be the change makers, the party will face the assembly elections effectively. We are confident that we will defeat BJP's corrupt and ineffective government," he added.

"The team led by party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will actively participate in the upcoming state assembly elections, under the able guidance of National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak," he said.

He said that people are looking up to AAP to make Karnataka the number one in the country in terms of growth and development.

"After becoming National Party, people are really looking forward with high hopes from AAP, to make Karnataka India's number one state in terms of growth and development. Thus we welcome all people with good intentions, activists and politicians to come forward and work on this to make this a reality. It's been decades the traditional political parties kept us away from what we the people of Karnataka deserve," said Pandey.

Pandey informed the media that in the last five months, the party has gone through an extensive organisation-building process and now, AAP has a very strong presence in every District and Assembly Constituency in the state. "We are now taking it to the village level in the next two weeks," he said.