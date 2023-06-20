ABVP member arrested for sharing obscene videos of himself with women

A member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was arrested for allegedly circulating videos of himself while indulging in sexual activities with women in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli, police said on Monday. A member of the ABVP was arrested for circulating obscene videos of himself with women on social media. (PTI)

The accused was identified as Pratheek Gowda, a student leader associated with the ABVP who held the position of taluk ABVP unit president.

According to the police, the matter came to light when a recorded video of Pratheek indulging in sexual act with a few college-going women was shared on social media. He also used the videos to blackmail the women, the police said.

After the video was widely circulated on social media platforms, leaders from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) visited the Shivamogga deputy superintendent of Police (DySP) office, demanding legal action against Gowda.

Based on the NSUI’s complaint, the Shivamogga police on Sunday arrested the accused and filed an FIR against him under Section 386 and 67A of the IT Act. The accused was also booked under POCSO since the age of the girl was less than 18 in one case when the offence happened. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

“A video of a man involved in sexual acts with a few girls in Thirthahalli has gone viral. We have arrested the man and registered an FIR,” Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar said.

The police said that ABVP members also asked the officials to initiate action against the accused. They also expressed concern over his misuse of the organisation’s name, which resulted in the harassment of several women and other individuals, the police said.

Tweeting about the incident, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee taunted MP and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya as to when he would open a helpline to save women from being harassed by BJP leaders.

“ABVP President and a BJP worker who was blackmailing girls and misbehaving with them has come to light. Is this the lesson on protecting religion taught in the organisation’s shakhas @BJP4Karnataka? @Tejasvi_Surya When will you start a “help line” for girls who are harassed by BJP men?” it said.

Following the incident, the Shivamogga CEN police station also warned the public against sharing obscene photos and videos of women and children. The police also warned WhatsApp group admins to be cautious.