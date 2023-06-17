‘Action will be taken': Bengaluru police responds to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma request

The Bengaluru Police on Saturday responded to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s request to act upon the attack on a delivery partner from the north eastern state. A complaint has been filed and further action will be taken, said Bengaluru police in a response to the Assam CM’s tweet.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)

Earlier this week, a delivery partner was attacked by the members of an apartment in Electronic City, after eight-year-old girl claimed that he had forcibly taken her to the terrace. However, after police checked the CCTV footage in a building adjacent to the apartment, they found that the girl made false accusations and she went to the terrace alone. The delivery partner from Assam, who came to Bengaluru, has been working for a food delivery company.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday requested the Karnataka government to provide justice to the delivery partner. He tweeted, “The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing, I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.”

What Bengaluru Police said?

The Bengaluru police assured the action and said the members of the apartment have been warned for beating the delivery agent. In a series of tweets, Bengaluru police said, “The patrol officers swiftly resolved the issue by obtaining CCTV footage from a nearby building. The footage revealed that the girl had left on her own, dispelling the allegations made. The officers warned the apartment residents who had acted hastily against the victim.”

The police department also said that community outreach programmes will be conducted with Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) to bring awareness on such issues.