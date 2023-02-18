Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at Bengaluru

Tollywood actor and Telugu Desham Party’s leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, breathed his last on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Taraka Ratna was battling for life from last 20 days and on Saturday, doctors announced that he died while getting treated.

In January, Taraka Ratna collapsed after a cardiac arrest while he was participating in ‘Yuva Galam’ at Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam, the padayatra by Nara Lokesh, son of ex-AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu. He was then rushed to Narayana Hrudalaya in Bengaluru and a team of doctors were treating him.

Earlier in January, Narayana Hrudayala announced that the condition of Taraka Ratna was critical. “He was found to have an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (ABP) and Vasoactive support. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols,” read the health bulletin released by the hospital in January.

RRR actor Jr. NTR who is a cousin of Taraka Ratna rushed to Bengaluru from Hyderabad in January and Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar received the actor at the airport.

Many prominent people paid their condolences to the family of Taraka Ratna on social media.

