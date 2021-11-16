Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously
bengaluru news

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.
Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (PTI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:52 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Karnataka government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

"State Government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously," Bommai said while addressing a condolence event organised at Palace Ground in Bengaluru.

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Earlier, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had urged the chief minister to recommend the name of Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri and consider the star for Karnataka Ratna.

"I request the CM to consider late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri, Karnataka Ratna and name an important name after him for people to remember him every day," Shivakumar had tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka government basavaraj bommai
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP