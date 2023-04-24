Vaisshnavi mourns Sampath J Ram: His wife is five months pregnant, don’t know what drove him to do this

Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram was found dead at his residence in Nelamangala, Bengaluru on Saturday. The actor, best known for his work in the popular TV show Agnisakshi, was 35, and is suspected to have died by suicide. Vaisshnavi, Ram’s co-actor in the series, is in shock.

Vaisshnavi (Left) on the sets of Agnisakshi with late actor Sampath J Ram (Right)

“I’ve always seen him laugh and make others laugh on the set. He played the role of my brother in the series, and although we didn’t have a regular schedule, it was always fun having him around. I have never seen him complain about life, or even feel sad whenever he was on set,” she tells us.

Vaisshnavi reveals she hadn’t met the actor since Agnisakshi ended, two years ago. “He had called me for a party and even his wedding, but I couldn’t attend due to work commitments. I spoke to him over the phone and wished him all the luck. It hasn’t even been a year since he got married. In fact, from what I know, his wife is currently five months pregnant. I don’t know what drove him to do this at this point of time. I haven’t received any confirmation on why he took this step. He was a go-getter and never let work get the best of him. He was the kind of guy who always took up opportunities. He was even running a business on the side,” she shares.

When asked whether the pressure in the Kannada TV industry could be a driving factor, Vaisshnavi rubbishes the same, saying: “Pressure exists everywhere. It only impacts if you let it. Sampath was not the kind of person to let pressure get to him. It was definitely some other reason. I’m at a loss of words as to what it could be.”

