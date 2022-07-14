Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi
bengaluru news

Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi

Police teams investigating the case suspect a long-standing property dispute the reason behind the attack.
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district. (Representational photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar’s brother is involved in the incident. “The incident took place between 7.45 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday evening. Two bike-borne assailants opened fire on him from a distance while he was speaking to some friends near the Hanuman temple. They missed him and he escaped unhurt, according to some villagers,” he said.

“One of them (the attackers) is his younger brother’s relative. As per eyewitnesses, three to four rounds were fired. No one was injured. Manhunt has been launched to trace the accused,” Patil added.

Police teams investigating the case suspect a long-standing property dispute the reason behind the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP