After spat, Karnataka IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag transferred

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag have been transferred by the Karnataka government days after a they were involved in a power tussle. "Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, the Deputy Commissioner of the Mysuru District, Mysuru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments," the notification issued by the Karnataka government on Saturday said, news agency ANI reported.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Shilpa Nag, a 2014 batch IAS officer, has also been transferred with immediate effect and has been posted as director (e-governance) rural development and panchayati raj (RDAPR) until further orders, the agency reported

Also read | IAS officer, 'harassed' by Mysuru DC, resigns. Here's what the feud is about

Dr Bagdi Gahum, the additional commissioner for commercials taxes for Bengaluru, has now been posted as the deputy commissioner of Mysuru “with immediate effect” and will replace Rohini Sindhuri. And, Lakshmikanth Reddy will be the new Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner.

Shilpa Nag announced her resignation from the Indian Administrative Services on Thursday citing “harassment” and “humiliation” and said that she cannot work in a “suffocating environment”. Nag made an apparent reference to Rohini Sindhuri, the Mysuru deputy collector and a 2009-batch officer, who has been at the receiving end of criticism from several political leaders including those from the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“With deep sorrow and regret, I am hereby submitting my resignation to the Indian Administrative Service. I humbly ask your kind self to accept this and relieve me of my moral dilemma, pain and sorrow for the sacrilege of the sacred service we have taken oath to serve and protect,” Nag said on Thursday.

Also read | Mysuru DC comes under spotlight as rumblings grow in admin circles

Rohini Sindhuri said in a statement on Thursday that she had only sought details of Covid-19 related documents, including expenditure of CSR funds during Covid, from Nag, which did not constitute to harassment. “It is not my place to keep on reacting to every allegation,” Sindhuri said on Friday.

People aware of the developments said Sindhuri was being targeted for not “obeying” politicians and their demands for awarding contract of works to persons related to them as well as denying an opportunity to usurp government land for various projects.

Also read | ‘I did not control O2’: DC rejects allegations in Chamarajanagar deaths

Rohini Sindhuri’s appointment as deputy collector of Mysuru was opposed by Janata Dal (Secular) leader Sa Ra Mahesh. Mahesh took personal jibes at Sindhuri, stating that the district required “role model officers” and not “models” as he addressed a press conference on May 2.

Sindhuri was also accused of ignoring calls by her colleague from Chamarajanaga for help , where 24 Covid-19 patients died allegedly due to shortage of oxygen. However, a report after a probe into the incident indicated that there was no clear hindrance on the Mysuru DC for supply of oxygen to Chamarajanagar district.