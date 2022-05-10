After UP, Karnataka will implement SC order on loudspeakers, says Bommai
After Sri Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik sounded the bugle against loudspeakers at mosques Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has that the state government will ensure to implement the Supreme Court's order on the use of loudspeakers in public places in a cordial manner.
He has given directions for strict implementation of the order regarding use of loudspeakers at mosques for 'azaan' even as some Hindu groups launched a campaign against its use across the state early morning.
"The Supreme Court has issued an order on the use of loudspeakers in public places, the then State government too had in 2002 issued an order in this regard. Action would be taken to implement it in a cordial manner," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
The Chief Minister spoke to media persons on the issue after chairing a meeting of CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and at a programme organised by Gayathri Peetha Mutt.
"There is a Supreme Court order on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. The Union government has issued an order in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board," he added.
The order clearly specified the places and decibel levels for use of loudspeakers in public places. "In 2002, the Karnataka government issued an order to implement this order. We have decided to implement the Supreme Court order, the orders of the Union and State governments in this regard," Bommai explained.
On instructions to implement the order, he said, "The onus of implementing the order lies with police officers of the rank of Deputy SP in their respective areas. The order specifies details on various aspects of the issue like whether the loudspeakers are used all through the year, and the need to obtain clearance for this. Suitable guidelines would be issued to enforce the order."
"No one should take the law into their hands while implementing the order. Everyone should obey the order. It would resolve all the issues. It is being followed in many states including Uttar Pradesh," he further stated.
Congress' deputy leader in the Assembly U T Khader, who led the delegation to meet the chief minister, maintained that the noise pollution issue should not be linked to any religion or community, and the government should formulate rules to implement the court orders, which everyone should abide by. Congress legislators N A Haris, Naseer Ahmed and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain were part of the delegation.
Earlier in the day, Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara and other devotional songs were played at temples in different parts of the state as part of a campaign by Hindu groups, including Sri Rama Sene, alleging failure on part of the government to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques. Recorded versions or bhajans being recited by those present at the temples were played out at around 5 am to counter the morning azaan being recited on the loudspeakers
-
Boy dies, 3 kids hospitalised after consuming poisonous herb in Ramban
A 12-year-old boy died while three girls were hospitalised after consuming some poisonous herb in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The children were playing in a forest area near Rakhjaroh village in Batote area on Sunday when they consumed the unknown wild herb, a police official said. Mohammad Basit sister Shabnam, 10, and neighbours Sania Bano, 10, and Razia Bano , 8, were referred to a Jammu hospital for specialised treatment.
-
Domestic violence: SIT formed to probe Kahsmir woman’s death
Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a special investigation team headed by an additional superintendent of police to inquire into the death of a woman at a hospital after Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two alleged to be a victim of domestic violence in Baramulla district. Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two, succumbed to her injuries in Srinagar on Monday, five days after she was admitted there with injuries on her body and head.
-
In a first, J&K’s migratory tribals, livestock offered a lift for highland pastures
The lush green pastures and mountains of Kashmir would welcome their annual pastoral friends earlier than usual this year. In a first, J&K's tribal affairs department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 40 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various hot Jammu districts to the highland pastures in Kashmir. A small population of Gaddi-Sippi travels within the Jammu division.
-
Soldier, 2 civilians injured in Shopian encounter: J&K Police
Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Police said the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and one of them is in a critical situation. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.
-
J&K: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar Corps
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as General officer Commanding of the strategic Chinar Corps of the India Army from Lt Gen DP Pandey. Lt Gen Pandey commanded the Corps in a critical phase of 2021, when Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the second wave of Covid pandemic. In his farewell message, Lt Gen Pandey complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work.
