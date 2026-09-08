...
...
Next Story

Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah chairs AHINDA event; 3 key leaders skip

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and former minister HC Mahadevappa were absent from the AHINDA event.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026, 11:13:58 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday presided over a major gathering of AHINDA (Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru and Dalitaru) leaders in Bengaluru . Three key AHINDA leaders, however, were not present at the event. Speaking to reporters on Monday, they sought to downplay their absence.

Siddaramaiah was felicitated and presided over the event at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday. (@siddaramaiah/X)
Siddaramaiah was felicitated and presided over the event at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday. (@siddaramaiah/X)

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and former minister HC Mahadevappa, all prominent figures associated with the AHINDA movement, were absent from the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation at Palace Grounds.

Also Read I Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announces ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers on Teachers’ Day: 'They truly earned this'

Jarkiholi's absence ahead of Congress prep for 2028 polls

Jarkiholi confirmed he was not invited. “I was not invited, so I did not go. This is not a serious issue. AHINDA is not anyone’s property. Anyone can claim the AHINDA identity,” he said.

Jarkiholi has emerged as an important backward class voice in his own right. Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah had earlier projected him as a future leader, while Jarkiholi has openly expressed his aspiration to become Chief Minister in 2028.

Siddaramaiah used the gathering to call for the demand for 75% reservation for Dalits, backward classes and minorities in government jobs and the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to be intensified.

The 78-year-old leader also announced that he would not contest the 2028 Assembly elections “The electoral system has become very expensive and has deteriorated. I have also grown old,” Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar separately sought to claim AHINDA as part of the Congress’s political identity. “AHINDA is ours. Congress ideology is AHINDA ideology. The Congress will continue to uphold its ideology towards the backward classes,” he said.

 
siddaramaiahbengaluruassembly election
Get the latest City News, local updates, weather alerts and breaking stories from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other major cities across India on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest City News, local updates, weather alerts and breaking stories from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other major cities across India on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Bengaluru News/Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah chairs AHINDA event; 3 key leaders skip
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe