Ahmedabad man flies down to Bengaluru to snatch chains, arrested

The CK Acchukattu police have detained a 26-year-old man who allegedly flew into the city from Ahmedabad to commit chain-snatching. 
Representational Image (Pexels)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:34 PM IST
The CK Acchukattu police have detained a 26-year-old man who allegedly flew into the city to commit chain-snatching, ostensibly to keep his wife happy. Umesh Khatik, a resident of Ahmedabad, has been named as the suspect.

On December 26, last year, an unidentified bike-riding thief took two gold chains from a woman on 100 Feet Ring Road, according to police. The police acquired information on the suspect and discovered that he had travelled from Ahmedabad to conduct crimes in this city.

"After receiving information on the culprit, the CCB police in Ahmedabad detained him and recovered stolen stuff in three cases.  He was brought into jail on a body warrant from Sabarmati Central Prison, where he had been detained. Three cases recorded in one each at CK Acchukattu, Mico Layout, and Malleswaram police stations were cracked as a result of his interrogation," the police said, adding that booty worth 4 lakh was recovered.

During his interrogation, the accused further revealed that he flew to Bengaluru to carry out the crime.  The cops claimed his nefarious schemes were designed to keep his wife happy and to lead a luxurious lifestyle. 

The accused Umesh was married to a minor in Ahmedabad. At that time, he was arrested and jailed under the POSCO Act. After getting bail, the accused got married to a woman named Sarla. 

He allegedly flew down to Bengaluru to make easy money and escape detection. Various cases have been registered against him in Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru. 

The accused was spotted on CCTV boarding a train from Gujarat. He was later spotted driving around the city and stealing two-wheelers. He targeted solo women.

 

