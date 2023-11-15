AIMIM president Owaisi criticizes Karnataka govt for banning head cover in exams

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka after the state education authority decided to ban all kinds of head cover during the upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. Recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in Karnataka are set to be held on November 18 and 19.(PTI)

The decision prompted sharp responses and rebuttal from several quarters, including Omar Abdullah, the Vice President of the National Conference, who called it an "unfortunate" move.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) also banned all kinds of electronic gadgets including phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall.

Owaisi took to social media site ‘X’, writing, "#Karnataka CongRSS govt has banned HIJAB in exams. It has also not revoked the previous BJP govt’s Hijab ban".

“Telangana CongRSS chief RSS Anna wants to apply “Karnataka model” in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani & avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims. Kapde dekh kar pehchaano, as his bestie Modi once said,” he added.

Omar Abdullah also echoed the sentiments, and asked Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to revoke the “hijab ban” imposed in Karnataka.

He also asked Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to work on revoking the ban on hijab imposed by the Karnataka government.

He spoke to the media, saying, “Why should the government interfere in this? And such orders are passed through in which Muslims are targeted. When all this used to happen in Karnataka earlier, it would not surprise us because there was the BJP government at that time. But it is sad that during Congress' tenure, such decisions are taken. It is very unfortunate. I request Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the order that has been issued in Karnataka and work on revoking this order.”

Mangalasutra and toe rings are allowed according to the dress code prescribed by the KEA.

(With agency inputs)

