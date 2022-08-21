Air India introduces new flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru route. All you need to know

Air India is operating additional flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend onwards, in a first major size-up since Tata Sons took over the state-run airlines. With this, Air India will now operate a total of four flights between the two metro cities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Be ready for more flying options between Mumbai and Bengaluru as we introduce a new flight between these cities effective 20th August. There are now total 4 flights to choose from. Now enjoy more comfort, more choice and more convenience,” Air India said in a Twitter post.

The new flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru are part of 24 additional domestic flights that Air India announced, starting August 20.

The domestic giant also launched a daily flight between Pune and Ahmedabad from Saturday. The introduction of the new route was made possible by restoration of Air India’s aircraft that had been grounded for prolonged periods due to Covid pandemic and other reasons.

“Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit,” said Campbell Wilson, Air India’s managing director and chief executive officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The strengthening of domestic connectivity has been enabled as more aircraft return to service,” an airline spokesperson had said, adding that the expansion in domestic connectivity will cater to growing traffic between India’s major metros and facilitate convenient travel over the upcoming festive season.

Air India’s narrow body fleet now stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023, an airline spokesperson had informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON