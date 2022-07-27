AirAsia flight loses contact with ATC, lands safely in Bengaluru: Report
- An AirAsia flight lost contact with the ground staff at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport minutes before landing on Monday but finally could land safely in Bengaluru as the pilots switched to an alternative mode of communication. All passengers were unharmed.
A major crisis was averted in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as an AirAsia flight lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) merely minutes before landing, but established an alternative way of communication and landed safely, with all 160 passengers aboard unharmed and unaware of the incident. The incident reportedly took place on Monday.
A report by The Times of India said contact snapping at times of landing is extremely rare and pilots are provided with alternative channels for radio contact with ground staff at all times in case of such glitches.
The incident happened at around 7 pm on Monday when the flight, coming from Delhi, experienced a communication cut when it was about 16 kilometres away from the Bengaluru airport.
It is not yet known why the communication could have snapped. However, pilots took swift action by switching to the alternative channel as it was crucial for them to know the weather conditions on the ground and the wind speed before landing.
The ATC has reportedly raised an incident report and a probe has been initiated into the matter. According to reports, switching to alternative channels for radio contact with ATC in these instances of communication failure is a standard procedure and the incident cannot be termed as alarming unless this second option also fails to work.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
