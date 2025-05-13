Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair seeks Bengaluru police action over repeat threats, address leak: Report

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, has approached the Bengaluru police after his personal information, including his residential address and phone number, was leaked on social media, triggering fresh threats to his safety, The Hindu reported. Zubair alleged that unknown individuals threatened to send pork to his home.

According to the report, in a complaint filed on May 13, Zubair alleged that unknown individuals threatened to send pork to his home, a move he described as a targeted attempt to incite religious hatred.

“This is not the first time such harassment has taken place,” Zubair said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “The same individual sent pork to my address in 2023 and had shared the shipping details online. I hope the police take this threat seriously this time.”

He added that a previous FIR filed on the issue was closed without significant action, the report added.

Zubair further revealed that several right-wing accounts had circulated his contact details, with at least one X handle, @Cyber_Huntss, calling for pork to be delivered to his home. Zubair called the act an intentional provocation aimed at deepening communal divisions, and requested police protection in light of ongoing threats to his life.

Zubair has been a frequent target of online abuse, often facing hostility for his work debunking misinformation and communal propaganda. This latest episode comes amid heightened online tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the ongoing military operation codenamed “Operation Sindoor,” both of which have inflamed nationalist rhetoric across digital platforms.

Several social media users have come out in support of Zubair, urging the authorities, including the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police and the Director General of Police, Karnataka, to ensure his safety and pursue a thorough investigation.

Zubair's complaint has been filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division), and he hopes this time the matter will not be brushed aside.

