'Pakistani drones sent back for not knowing Kannada’: X user mocks Bengaluru port claim

A satirical post on X (formerly Twitter), mocking a false claim about a Pakistani attack on the "Bengaluru port," has sparked both laughter and outrage on social media. Several Pakistani users and their supporters took to social media over the weekend to falsely claim that the Pakistani Navy had destroyed the "port of Bengaluru." (Representational Image)

The joke, “Pakistani drones have reached Bangalore port but were sent back immediately cause they were not able to speak Kannada”, was widely shared after pro-Pakistan users online claimed, without basis, that their navy had destroyed a port in Bengaluru.

Read post here:

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani users and their supporters took to social media over the weekend to falsely claim that the Pakistani Navy had destroyed the "port of Bengaluru." The claim quickly drew ridicule, as Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is a landlocked city located over 300 km from the nearest coastline.

One such comment, posted by a user named Faward Ur Rehman, read: “Bangalore Port destroyed by Pakistan Navy.” The post was soon widely shared and mocked across Indian social media platforms, becoming a prime example of the misinformation circulating online during the ongoing conflict.

The bizarre claim quickly drew ridicule, given that Bengaluru is a landlocked city located over 300 km from the nearest coastline. A screenshot of one such comment began circulating across Indian social media platforms, inviting a wave of memes and sarcastic posts in response.

However, not everyone saw the humor in it. While many netizens found the Kannada-language twist amusing, several Kannadigas pushed back, arguing that such jokes were insensitive during a time of heightened national tensions.

How did Kannadigas react?

"Bro, that’s below the belt. In fact, all Kannada activists have ceased their activities for the war. Please don’t trigger them," wrote one user. Another warned, "Yes... let's do this at this critical time! Make fun of fellow Indians and start fighting with each other. Good job… keep instigating."

The original misinformation about the so-called "Bengaluru port" appears to have been part of a broader wave of disinformation amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian fact-checking community has since pointed out the geographical inaccuracy and urged users to verify claims before sharing them.

