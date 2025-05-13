Bengaluru, Karnataka brace for rainy week as IMD issues yellow alert

Karnataka is bracing for another round of pre-monsoon showers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for several districts across the state until May 16. After a brief pause in rainfall, the forecast signals the return of light to moderate showers.(PTI)

After a brief pause in rainfall, the forecast signals the return of light to moderate showers, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in some areas.

Southern interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is expected to witness the most intense activity between May 12 and 16, while northern districts may see showers on May 13 and 14. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also on the radar, according to the IMD's latest advisory.

Check out weather forecast here:

Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy skies, sporadic rainfall, and thunderstorms, mainly during late mornings and afternoons. Wind speeds are expected to range from 30 to 40 km/h, potentially leading to brief disruptions. A nowcast issued by the Bengaluru IMD office earlier today also warned of moderate rain sweeping through various districts, The Indian Express reported.

The return of rains comes as a welcome relief from the heatwave-like conditions that prevailed over the past few weeks. The week ahead promises cooler days, with cloudy conditions and occasional showers expected to continue.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has flagged districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Ballary, Chitradurga, and Davangere for possible thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant. People are advised to avoid sheltering under trees during lightning, unplug electrical equipment during storms, and take extra care while driving in wet conditions. The IMD also warned of minor disruptions, such as temporary power cuts and fallen branches, which may accompany the rains.

